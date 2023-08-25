IMPD seeks help identifying 2 males in connection with June shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying two males in connection with a June shooting.

At 11:30 p.m. June 17, IMPD Northwest District officers received a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Country Club Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old boy with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Detectives say that the two males seen in the surveillance video are believed to be involved. The male in the blue is believed to be the alleged suspect, and the male in the green is believed to have information on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identifier of the people in the video or their whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.