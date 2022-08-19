Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.

The woman died at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office had not released the woman’s name by Friday night.

Police took a person into custody but later released the person, who was not identified by IMPD.

No one has been arrested, and what led up to shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Christopher Craighill at homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at christopher.craighill@indy.gov.