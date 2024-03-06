IMPD seeks help locating suspects in far east side gas station shooting

From left to right: Traniesah Fennell, Elijah Davis, Nathaniel Thompson, and Dejuan Jones. The four are wanted for a gas station shooting that happened in late February 2024. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking the public’s help in finding four suspects in a late February gas station shooting.

Police say around 10 p.m. on Feb. 17, officers were called to the Phillips 66 at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave. on a report of shots fired.

Around the same time, police were dispatched to Community East Hospital to investigate a person who walked in with gunshot wounds.

Investigators later confirmed that the incidents were connected.

Below are the names of the suspects.

Traniesah Fennell, 21

Dejuan Jones, 22

Elijah Davis, 20

Nathaniel Thompson, 23

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately. The four are considered to be armed and dangerous.