Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks help to find car involved in fatal hit-and-run on east side

Police are seeking help to find a car involved in an Aug. 15, 2021, hit-and-run that killed a man. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11:50 p.m. Sunday to the area of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person struck. They arrived to find a man in the street who was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said in a Monday news release.

Crash investigators believe a 2011-2014 Dodge Challenger traveling east on Shadeland hit a pedestrian and did not stop to provide aid to the person they hit. The car will have damage to the passenger-side headlight area, hood and windshield, police said.

Police on Monday had not identified the man who was killed.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the car or who has information about this case to call the Crash Investigations Unit at 317-327-6549.