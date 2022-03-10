Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks help to find Christmas Eve carjacking suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a picture of the suspect of an armed carjacking that happened on the city’s west side on Christmas Eve.

Police are asking for help to find the perpetrator.

Officers say the man stole the truck of a Hispanic family at Pike Plaza near La Villita Mega Mall. Officers say the man is possibly in his early to mid 40s.

IMPD also has a video showing the man take off with the truck, but they’re hoping the photo taken by another man and released Thursday will help them find the perpetrator.

“Most of the time when we investigate robberies we have a difficult time in recovering video, video that’s actually accurate enough to be able to show the public to hopefully identify somebody,” said Christopher Morgan, a detective for IMPD’s robbery branch.

The head of the family was unavailable to speak on camera but told News 8 that the man pointed a gun to his head when he got inside his truck and took off.

According to Morgan, the truck was found later in the 1000 block of North Rochester Avenue, just about five miles from the plaza.

There are several Hispanic businesses at the plaza, and Morgan says some Spanish-speaking Hoosiers may be more vulnerable to violent crimes.

“As a department, we want people to come forward and we’re willing to work with them obviously because they’re victims of crime and we don’t want this to become an issue with the Hispanic community here in Indianapolis,” Morgan said.

The head of the family told News 8 that the man destroyed his car, but he’s grateful to still be alive.