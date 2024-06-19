IMPD seeks help to ID person of interest in northwest side shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a northwest side shooting that happened earlier this month.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Northwest District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street at 2:20 a.m. on June 3.

Officers located a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police say.

Detectives canvassed the area and obtained a photo of the person of interest.

Anyone who knows the person in the photo or has information regarding the shooting, contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.