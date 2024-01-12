Search
IMPD seeks help to ID suspects in robbery of gas station

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are seeking help to identify suspects in the robbery of a gas station earlier this month.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released three photos on Friday afternoon in connection to the investigation of the robbery on Jan. 3 at the Speedway station at 2053 Shelby St. That’s northwest of the I-65 interchange for East Raymond Street, which is just south of the downtown South Split.

IMPD said in a news release on Friday afternoon, “Officers arrived and confirmed a robbery had taken place and the suspect had fled from the scene.”

The release did not say what time the robbery happened on Jan. 2.

IMPD released three photos on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

