IMPD seeks help to identify male who may have chased and grabbed female

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a male who was involved in a crime two weeks ago on the city’s near east side.

The incident happened on May 9 just before 11 a..m near the 500 block of Dorman Street. Police arrived and spoke with a female who told officers that an unidentified male chased her and grabbed her.

Police say the male ran before officers arrived. The male was described in a release Wednesday as 5 feet, 10 inches, and 200 pounds with a round face. In the surveillance video, he was wearing grey joggers, a blue zip-up jacket, and a beanie cap.

The release did not say what exact crime was committed or if the female was injured. The female was not identified. IMPD did not say whether the male or female were adults or juveniles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD East District Detective Burger at 317-327-6228 or email Jonathan.Burger@indy.gov or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.