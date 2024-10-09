Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD seeks info on homicide at apartments off Binford Boulevard

(WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police early Tuesday morning found a man’s body in an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

The name of the man was not immediately shared publicly.

Police were sent just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Wyckfield Drive. That’s northeast of the intersection of Binford Boulevard and East 65th Street at the TGM Avalon Lake apartments.

The man had injuries consistent with trauma, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a homicide brief sent by email.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or e-mail james.hurt@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

As FEMA prepares for Hurricane...
Political News /
Indiana State Police celebrates dog’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
Día de Muertos events return...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Tampa teacher with ties to...
Weather Stories /
TSA intercepts over 5,000 firearms...
National News /
14-year-old boy drove vehicle in...
Local News /
Helping kids with hip dysplasia
Health Spotlight /
Science prof talks of how...
All Indiana /