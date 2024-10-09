IMPD seeks info on homicide at apartments off Binford Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police early Tuesday morning found a man’s body in an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

The name of the man was not immediately shared publicly.

Police were sent just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Wyckfield Drive. That’s northeast of the intersection of Binford Boulevard and East 65th Street at the TGM Avalon Lake apartments.

The man had injuries consistent with trauma, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a homicide brief sent by email.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or e-mail james.hurt@indy.gov.