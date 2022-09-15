Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks Malibu car in fatal hit-and-run in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking a car with damage from a fatal hit-and-run more than a month ago on the city’s southwest side, according to a news release issued Wednesday night.

A male was hit and killed by what police believe was a Chevrolet Malibu made sometime from 2008-2012. The car would have damage to the windshield and on the front, passenger side. The color of the vehicle is not known, police say.

An online police report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the hit-and-run happened shortly after 11:40 p.m. Aug. 7. A 911 caller called police after finding a body in the road.

IMPD referred an inquiry about the name of the male to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, which did not immediately reply to an email sent from News 8.

Anyone with information on the car was asked to contact the IMPD crash investigations office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.