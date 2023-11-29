IMPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in January murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a January arson that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

Detectives believe that Jessica Gillespi, 40, may have information on what led up to the killing of Charles Linstrum.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9000 block of East 18th Street to assist the Indianapolis Fire Department with a possible arson just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers arrived and saw Linstrum with injuries consistent with trauma, and were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Linstrum would later die from his injuries.

On April 11, the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Daniel Smith or Det. Robert Chappell at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov or Robert.Chappell@indy.gov.