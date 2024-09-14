IMPD seeks public help in northeast side homicide investigation

A man was found shot early Monday morning at an apartment building near 42nd Street and Sherman Drive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a recent homicide.

The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 8. IMPD North District officers responded to a call about a person shot in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man, later identified as Cordarryl Duncan, 35, with gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot. Despite the intervention of emergency medical services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be directed to Detective Winter at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

If those with information wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.