IMPD locates stolen vehicle with 4- and 5-month-old children in back

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — UPDATE: The two children have been located safe, per IMPD. The vehicle was also located.

Indianapolis police on Monday have located a stolen vehicle that had two infant girls in the backseat.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first announced the kidnapping and car theft on X around 11:30 a.m. The children, 4- and 5-month-old girls, were found safe just after noon.

The vehicle was last seen in the 1800 block of Gimber Street, which is near the area of Keystone and Troy avenues. It was unclear where the children were located or what led up to the kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to contact police.

Pictures of the children, two infant girls.

(Provided Photos/IMPD)