IMPD sergeant charged in child porn case can’t leave Marion County, judge says

Javed Richards, an IMPD sergeant who faces charges of 13 counts of child exploitation and one count of child porn possession. A Marion County judge said in a hearing that Richards could face anywhere from 28 to 160 years in prison if convicted.(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police sergeant arrested and charged with child solicitation appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge barred him from leaving Marion County on his own volition.

Judge Cynthia Oetjen told Javed Richards that he can only leave the county if a request from his attorney is approved by the court, according to I-Team 8 reporter Kody Fisher.

Fisher was in the courtroom when Richards appeared before Judge Oetjen for a 9 a.m. hearing.

During the hearing, Oetjen confirmed with Richards that he had turned over all passports and firearms as required by the terms of his release.

Court records show he met those requirements Monday and was let out of jail.

The hearing ended after only a few minutes and Richards’ attorney declined News 8’s request for comment.

Richards, who is accused of sending over 40 files of child sex abuse material through the online messaging app Kik on July 1, was set to return to court on Oct. 17 for a pretrial hearing.

His jury trial was scheduled to start Oct. 21. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 160 years in prison.

RELATED COVERAGE

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: