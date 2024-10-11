Federal grand jury indicts IMPD sergeant charged in child porn case

Javed Richards, an IMPD sergeant who faces charges of 13 counts of child exploitation and one count of child porn possession. Richards could face federal charges for similar crimes according to an indictment handed down by the United States Attorney's Office. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police sergeant charged with multiple counts of child exploitation now faces additional federal charges relating to child sex crimes.

A federal grand jury on Friday returned an indictment charging Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Javed Richards with five counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Richards, who has been suspended from IMPD pending a recommendation of termination, was arrested in August after police say he sent over 40 images and videos of child sexual abuse through a messaging app on July 14.

He was released from in jail in August after surrendering his passport and four firearms to the court.

Richards made an initial appearance in court on Thursday. His jury trial is set to begin Oct. 21.

In total, Richards faces 20 charges, including both state and federal charges. If convicted, he could spend over 150 years behind bars.

