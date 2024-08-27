Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD sergeant charged in child porn case released from jail

Javed Richards, an IMPD sergeant who faces charges of 13 counts of child exploitation and one count of child porn possession. A Marion County judge said in a hearing that Richards could face anywhere from 28 to 160 years in prison if convicted.(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer arrested and charged with child solicitation last week has been released from jail.

IMPD Sgt. Javed Richards was arrested Aug. 20 after he’d been accused of sending over 40 files of child sex abuse material through the online messaging app Kik on July 14.

During a court hearing Thursday, a judge said Richards would only be released from jail after he surrendered his passport and four guns.

Court records show he met those requirements Monday and was subsequently released.

Richards is due back in court for an appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.

His jury trial was set to begin Oct. 21. If convicted, he could spend up to 160 years behind bars.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Civic Theatre in Carmel launches...
Local News /
Circle City Classic Grand Marshal,...
Local News /
Hogsett promises veto of any...
Political News /
Travis Kelce’s jersey more popular...
News /
Fishers man convicted on 106...
Crime Watch 8 /
Jim Gaffigan Adds Fifth Show...
News /
Nashville Town council votes to...
Indiana News /
Ultraprocessed foods are everywhere. How...
Focus on Food Stories /