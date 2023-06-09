IMPD: Shooting at liquor store leaves 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are speaking with a “person of interest” after a shooting at a liquor store sent one man to the hospital.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot in the parking lot of Community Spirits. That’s at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 29th Streets, about 1.5 miles south of Crown Hill Cemetery.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is stable, according to officers at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the man and one or two other people.

One person was taken into custody for questioning, IMPD says, but no arrests have been made.

Police did not say how the person of interest is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.