IMPD: Shooting near state fairgrounds injures 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a Wednesday morning shooting near the Indiana State Fairgrounds, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after midnight to a shooting at a home on Broadway Street near 42nd Street and College Avenue, roughly 1 mile west of the state fairgrounds.

Officers found a man and woman shot. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the woman was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe someone targeted both victims and fired shots into the home from outside. IMPD says several people were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.