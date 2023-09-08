Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Shooting on near east side leaves 1 dead

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. One person died in a Friday morning shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, police said. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Friday morning in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 5:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at a home in the 1200 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 10th Street and Emerson Avenue a few blocks west of Ellenberger Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive, IMPD says.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and investigators did not share any information on possible suspects.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lebanon Community Schools on e-learning...
Local News /
Circle City Classic offers Hoosiers...
Local News /
Maui beckons tourists, and their...
National News /
Organizers look to expand Indy’s...
Local News /
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category...
Weather Stories /
U.S. Attorney’s Office adding resources...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight: Silent symptoms
Medical /
‘UnPHILtered’: Helping students learn financial...
UnPhiltered /