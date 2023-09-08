IMPD: Shooting on near east side leaves 1 dead

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. One person died in a Friday morning shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Friday morning in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 5:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at a home in the 1200 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 10th Street and Emerson Avenue a few blocks west of Ellenberger Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive, IMPD says.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and investigators did not share any information on possible suspects.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.