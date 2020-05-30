IMPD: Shots fired at officers on city’s east side, suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after police say several shots were fired at officers on the city’s east side Friday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 1540 Brookville Crossing Way just after 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. That’s the address for a hotel near Brookville Road and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived they encountered a man “who appeared to be firing shot(s) at them from a firearm.”

Police say they engaged in a short vehicle pursuit after the man got into a car and drove away from the scene. A perimeter was set up and the vehicle was stopped in the 7800 block of Brookville Road.

The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident, police say. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

IMPD says homicide investigators from the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) are leading the investigation. Police say that is standard when shots are fired at officers. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.