Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Shots fired at Pike library in Indianapolis

UPDATE: Police say Pike High School, which is just west of the library, was briefly locked down. They believe a disturbance likely led to the shooting and stressed the shooting did not happen on school property.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report of shots fired at the Pike library has been confirmed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, shots were fired near 6600 Zionsville Road Monday afternoon.

Police say two people are detained and there is no known ongoing threat.

News 8 is at the scene of the incident.