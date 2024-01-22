IMPD shuts down illegal night club operating inside west side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An illegal nightclub that was operating inside a home on the city’s west side was shut down on Friday by Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers received over 40 calls in 2023 reporting a disturbance of loud music, people assaulted, and even shots fired in the 3000 block of Lupine Drive. That’s in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of W. 34th St. and N. High School Rd.

Police say that it was determined that the residence was functioning as a full-service nightclub, leaving many residents frustrated and scared for their safety.

On Jan. 19, with the assistance of officers from several IMPD districts, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Indianapolis Alchohol Task Force executed a search warrant at the home and found over 1,200 bottles of alcohol along with narcotics, cash, and documents supporting the nightclub operation were seized, according to a news release.

Many residents expressed gratitude for police efforts stating, “We just want our quiet, safe neighborhood back, and we hope what you accomplished today will go a long way in bringing it back.”

IMPD reminds the community that it is illegal to sell and serve alcohol without a license or proper permitting.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Tiffany Mastin at the IMPD Nuisance and Abatement Office at 317-327-6169 or by email.