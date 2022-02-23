Crime Watch 8

IMPD still searching for suspect in series of armed robberies at cellphone stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for a man wanted for a series of armed robberies at cell phone stores.

Six suspects, all under the age of 20, have been arrested and another suspect, 19-year-old D’Maurah Bryant, is still on the loose, according to IMPD.

Police say a total of eight cellphone stores across Marion County were robbed at gunpoint in November and December.

“I won’t say it was an easy target; I believe it was just a crime of opportunity,” IMPD Officer William Young said.

The seven suspects held up store employees and customers, according to IMPD, and threatened to kill anyone who cooperated with police.

During one robbery, the suspects pointed a gun at a 2-year-old child, police say.

“It’s very, extremely disturbing whenever you have young men of that age carrying firearms to rob,” Young said. “Not only are they putting the public and customers at risk, they’re putting themselves at risk.”

Young says he isn’t sure why the group chose cellphone stores as their target, or if they had plans to try other businesses as well. Young also could not say whether the suspects were part of a gang.

“I won’t say it’s a gang, and again, that will come out as the investigation continues,” Young said. “Even though we have suspects in custody, it’s still an active investigation.”

Multiple police agencies are working on the investigation, according to Young, including the IMPD Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

“[The CGIC] did play a role, but, for investigative purposes, I won’t say what role they played. But they did play a significant role,” Young said.

Police are still trying to determine how the group got the guns used in the robberies.

Young says he hopes those arrested for the robberies can eventually become productive members of society.

“You’re hoping and you’re praying that, you know, we’ve taken them into custody,” Young said. “Hopefully, they get through the Department of Corrections or wherever they go, [and] that they are corrected so that when they get back into the city or in the streets, we want them to be productive citizens just like with anybody.”

If you have information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.