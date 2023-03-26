IMPD: Sunday shootings kill 13-year-old girl, injure 2 other teens

UPDATE: The teenage girl who died after a shooting Sunday in the 800 block of Villa Avenue was 13-year-old Jasmine Jaramillo Rodriguez, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Police did not provide an update on the teenage male found shot at the same location.

The shooting remains under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are hurt after several shootings early Sunday morning, police say.

The most recent shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the near southeast side on the 800 block of Villa Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a teenage female inside the residence with gunshot wounds. Medical services arrived shortly after, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also located a teenage male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

Person injured after shooting, walks into hospital

Police say about 30 minutes prior, officers were called to Community Hospital East after a person walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers say this person is in stable condition.

16-year-old girl injured after east side shooting

Police say a 16-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the face while leaving a party on the city’s east side.

Officers say it happened around 1:45 a.m. near 10th and Olney Street. Investigators say she was hit in her cheek and foot.

Investigators issued a search warrant for the house where the party took place, but no one has been arrested.

Senior Pastor Barnes with United Methodist Church and Board President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition made a statement on Twitter Sunday morning regarding violence in Indianapolis

News-8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story