IMPD: Suspect arrested for alleged role in Fountain Square assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media Thursday that a suspect was arrested following an assault that happened at Fountain Square.

IMPD announced on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, that they have arrested 35-year-old Brandon Eaton for his alleged role in the assault. Eaton has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder.

They informed the public that the Marion County Prosecutors Office would make the final charging decision.