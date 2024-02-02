Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Suspect arrested for alleged role in Fountain Square assault

A police officer carries handcuffs before a raid on Jan. 4, 2022. A Beford Middle Schoil aide was arrested after police say he sent inappropriate photos of himself to several students in September 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media Thursday that a suspect was arrested following an assault that happened at Fountain Square.

IMPD announced on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, that they have arrested 35-year-old Brandon Eaton for his alleged role in the assault. Eaton has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder.

They informed the public that the Marion County Prosecutors Office would make the final charging decision.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kid-ing with Kayla: Scared to...
News /
Purdue to name new terminal...
News /
Country music star Luke Bryan...
Local News /
Indiana climbs to 75 flu-related...
Indiana News /
Police have a suspect in...
Local News /
Mother of Michigan school shooter...
National News /
Taylor Swift could make it...
Entertainment /
Central Indiana’s pothole predicament intensifies...
Weather Stories /