IMPD: Suspect arrested for string of robberies across Indianapolis

23-year-old Jaylan Grimes (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for a string of robberies across Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested Jaylan Grimes following a robbery in the 4100 block of W Washington Street. Officers found firearms, cash, and a victim’s wallet inside the vehicle he was driving.

IMPD believes that Grimes was involved in four separate armed robberies Saturday night, one robbery that night, and an additional three robberies.

Grimes is the suspect in a total of 20 robberies across Indianapolis, which started in December. Detectives say the suspect primarily was preying on people who were either in their vehicles at their homes or were just arriving at home.

The robberies occurred in various locations throughout Indy but mainly focused on the east and southwest sides.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

