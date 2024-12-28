IMPD: Suspect in mass shooting at Christmas Day gathering is in the US illegally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested after the mass shooting at a Christmas gathering that killed a woman and injured five adults is in the United States illegally, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Police had initially named the suspect as Andres Sanchez Garzon, 35. However, investigators later learned he’d provided a different name than his legal one, Dauzon Narvez Garzon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday issued an update to its news release on the Wednesday afternoon mass shooting at a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. The release says IMPD detectives have been working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Narvez Garzon’s case.

The release did not say from where Narvez Garzon came to the U.S.

Online court records give his address as an Indianapolis apartment complex near the 34th Street overpass for I-465.

Narvez Garzon was in the Marion County Jail on Friday night on charges filed against him in May in Marion Superior Court 30. An arrest warrant issued May 29 for Narvez Garzon was served Dec. 27, court records show.

In the May case, he was charged with a felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon; a felony count of strangulation; one felony count and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery; and a misdemeanor count of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Online jail records on Friday showed he’s also facing a felony count of murder.

IMPD announced his arrest on Thursday on a preliminary murder charge.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday had not publicly shared what additional charges Narvez Garzon could face.

Narvez Garzon will have an initial hearing at 9 a.m. Monday be in Superior Court 30.

After the shooting, police found Narvez Garzon hiding in some bushes in the Devington residential neighborhood where the mass shooting happened. He was taken to a hospital, although he had not been shot.

Ana Paredes, 37, one of the six people shot Christmas Day at the Meadowlark Drive house, died a short time later that afternoon. IMPD has not publicly shared the names of the other people shot, but noted they were at a holiday gathering of family and friends. Four juveniles in their teens were also in the house during the shooting, but they were not physically injured, police said.