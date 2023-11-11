IMPD: Suspect in police shooting reached for gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who police shot Friday morning near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue was in serious condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a man who was acting erratic in the the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue. That’s just a few blocks east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

IMPD Deputy Chief Michael Wolley said the man was firing a gun from inside a home near the intersection of Millersville Road and Caroline Avenue. “Evidence indicates that there were two cars struck and then a home struck on the opposite side of the street.”

Police arrived and positioned themselves behind their patrol cars in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Officers asked the man to put his gun down and lie flat on the ground.

“After the suspect was on the ground, officers requested the suspect stand up and walk toward them, while remaining behind their patrol cars. As officers continued to give verbal commands, the suspect stopped, turned away from the officers, and began rapidly moving in the direction where the firearm was located,” Wolley said.

He says officers yelled at the suspect to turn back around, but as he got closer to the gun one of them shot the man.

“The alleged suspect was taken into custody and officers rendered medical aid and applied a tourniquet at the scene,” Wolley said.

Investigators say the family of the suspect told them he had experienced mental health issues in the past.

Friday’s police shooting was the 15th involving IMPD this year. Wolley said, in many of these cases, the suspect ignores commands from police and leaves officers no choice but to use force.

“Our officers are trained to respond to the actions that are presented in front of them. That is consistent, what we are starting to see is our officers are faced with armed individuals who are not following the directions of the officers.”

The officer who shot the suspect was put on administrative leave. The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Neither the suspect or the officer have been named.

IMPD says bodycams captured the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Christopher Craighill at 317-327-3475.