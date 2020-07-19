IMPD: Suspect in SWAT standoff shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An hourslong SWAT standoff on the city’s east side is over, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The situation began when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 3600 block of North Parker Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the male suspect, exited the residence and as officers were arriving on the scene, began shooting at officers. IMPD said one officer did return fire and then the suspect went back into the house.

IMPD said after several hours of talking with the suspect, attempting to deescalate the situation, he stopped communicating. It was after that when SWAT used gas, hoping for a peaceful resolution and IMPD then tried several more times to talk with the suspect, according to police.

SWAT, due to on-going medical concerns, then entered the residence and again, the male suspect began firing at officers. Officers returned fire. Medical aid was immediately administered to the suspect, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect later died as a result of his injuries.

IMPD said no officers were injured and that at this time, there is no threat to neighbors in the area.