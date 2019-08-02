IMPD: Suspect in woman’s murder may be trying to leave the country

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for the suspect in a woman’s murder.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Emerson Ariel Ortiz-Pacheco, who also goes by Anderson Pacheco, as the suspect in the murder of Evelyn Lopez.

Lopez was found dead Monday morning in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

IMPD says Pacheco is a citizen of Honduras and he may be trying to leave the United States.

If you have any information you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.