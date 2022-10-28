Crime Watch 8

IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home.

Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.

Investigators say the SWAT team brought the man out the home and cleared the residence. Police say the residence was a rental property that had just been cleared out from prior rentals Thursday, so no one should have been inside. They say neighbors were aware of this as well, and contacted police when they saw the man inside the home.

Police did not say the identity of the man involved in the burglary. No further information has been provided at this time.