Crime Watch 8

IMPD continues tests of gunshot-detection devices for crime reduction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is moving into its next phase to curb crime on the city’s east side using gunshot-detection technology.

It’s part of the city’s $150 million anti-violence strategy, part of which included significant upgrades to policing technology.

“Anything that will help the police will be well appreciated in this area that’s for sure,” Melvin Hernandez, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Hernandez said, “I live about a mile down the road here, and it’s not even half as bad. I live in the Irvington neighborhood, and this area at night is terrible. I wouldn’t even drive around here after 9 o’clock at all.”

Some people are raising concerns about violent crimes in Indianapolis.

“It’s not like you hear gunshots during the day all the time, but yeah, there are times where there’s been gunshots or incidents here on the east side,” said the owner of Audrey’s Place furniture store, John Britain.

“Things are getting better,” Britain said. “I think it’s a good tool to have to help reduce some of that crime and maybe put some of those people that are doing that illegally activity where they need to be.”

“I don’t want any mistakes made,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, said in a news conference Wednesday. “While 2022 has been a significant improvement over 2021, we are not at our goal.”

Over the next nine weeks, IMPD will test gunshot-detection technologies from three different companies: ShotSpotter, J&M Security, and Flock Safety. The technology relies on sensors that detect the sound of gunfire and will be installed at specific streets and businesses.

IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas said in the news conference, “While shell casings may not always be found when an officer responds to a gunshot-detection alert, we’re hopeful that those conversations with residents that are outside at the time or when an officer is canvassing can lead to improvements on that street.”

“In a perfect world, we would not need to make any investment in modern policing technology because our neighborhoods would be free from gun violence and crime,” said Zach Adamson, a Democrat who is the vice president of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council. “Unfortunately the reality is violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones.”

Adamson also said, “This technology is not going to be a golden key that solves the issue. Community engagement continues to be a critical role in the solving of the problems of violent crime in our city.”

In December, officers will evaluate if these devices improve officer response time and if they assist with evidence collection, as well as provide alerts for unreported shots.

The IMPD commander said, “While the results of the last phase that we completed will not be available until IUPUI researchers analyze the data, anecdotally, we can say that we have confirmed incidents where we recovered multiple shell casings at the exact location where an alert was detected as well as at least one firearm.”

City officials say they will also hear from residents before making a final decision.