Crime Watch 8

IMPD talks proper storage of guns after dozens stolen from cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective Corey Shaffer says people breaking into cars are looking for anything of value.

Guns are at the top of the list, followed by cash and electronics. Shaffer says many times car break-ins are crimes of opportunity, and the thief is gone in a matter of seconds.

Over the past couple of months, the number of guns reported stolen has the department on high alert. Stolen guns are often sold and used to commit more serious crimes.

“But there is a good possibility that those were stolen for a purpose” Detective Shaffer said.

He says one of the worst places to store a gun is under the front seat of your vehicle.

“The people that are stealing these guns, you know, it might take 5 or 6 seconds to break your window, look under your seats, look in your console look in your glove box, and be gone with whatever they find. That’s where most people think I’m going to put my gun, under the seats, and nobody will know it is here. That’s just not the case” Shaffer said.

He adds never leave a gun unattended on a seat or in plain view, that is just asking it to be stolen.

“It is just a numbers game you know. You break into 20 cars in a night and there are nights when we have that you might find 2 to 3 guns, and we have even had more than one gun stolen from the same car at the same time, or we will have a handgun and an AR-15 stolen from a car” Shaffer said.

The department suggests putting guns in a lockable gun vault that is attached to the frame of the vehicle.

They would not comment on whether the permit less carry law that goes into effect July 1st will increase the number of guns left in vehicles.

IMPD has recovered 53 stolen guns so far this year. Not all were stolen from cars downtown.