Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Juvenile arrested for murder, robbery of Lyft driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager has been taken into custody in connection to a July homicide on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says Jahion Jarrett, 17, has been arrested and will be charged as an adult in the case.

On Friday, July 9, just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 9400 block of East 25th Street for a report of an unresponsive man.

Once on the scene, officers located a man, later identified as 45-year-old Hurt Presendiue, behind a building suffering from “injuries consistent with trauma.” Presendieu was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the following investigation, it was determined that Presendiue had actually been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers learned, over the course of their investigation, that Presendiue was working as a Lyft driver at the time of the deadly shooting. The information gathered during the investigation led them to Jarrett.

Jarrett was arrested on July 27.

Online court records show Jarrett faces charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and dangerous possession of a firearm by a child.

Jarrett has an initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

A mugshot has not yet been provided by IMPD.

A probable cause affidavit has been requested from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.