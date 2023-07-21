IMPD: Teenager among 3 hurt in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager was reported to be among three people shot Thursday night and early Friday in Indianapolis, police said.

Teenager shot

A person with a gunshot wound arrived at Riley Hospital for Children at around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The victim was reported to be 16 years old, IMPD said in a release. At last check, the teenager was in stable condition.

Police had not determined where the shooting happened or who else might be involved.

No arrests have been made.

2 shot at east side apartments

IMPD says two people were shot just before 10:30 p.m. at the Life at Belhaven Place Apartments on Belhaven Drive. That’s just off the intersection of 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road near Cumberland.

Officers found a female shot inside an apartment, according to a police report, but her age was not provided. IMPD says she was awake and breathing.

About half an hour later, IMPD said a second victim had been located. The person was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators found nearly 40 shell casings from two different firearms, a police report says, and at least two apartments and two vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

IMPD has not shared the names of any suspects and did not say what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.