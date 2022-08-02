Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Thieves target downtown yoga studios

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it believes the same suspects are involved in thefts at downtown yoga studios.

The thefts happened Saturday at Hot Room Yoga, 305 E. New York St., and Invoke Yoga Studio, 970 Fort Wayne Ave., and Sunday at Yoga Six, 745 E. Ninth St., said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division in an email.

In the cases, the women entered the studios as if they were taking a class, only to either leave early and steal things on the way out, or one woman distracted people while the other woman took items, Foley says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)- 262-8477.