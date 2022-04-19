Crime Watch 8

IMPD to crack down on party places, bars that ‘aren’t legal’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the third week in a row, police are investigating a weekend shooting at an establishment that was operating without the correct permits.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that so far this month, the city has yet to make it through a weekend without violence.

IMPD Captain Chris Boomershine says fatal shootings on April 2, April 10, and April 17 happened at businesses that did not have the permits they needed to either serve alcohol, serve food, or offer entertainment.

“It’s difficult to keep track of every single event that’s taking place in just legal and permitted establishments, let alone the ones aren’t legal,” Boomershine said.

On April 2, 27-year-old Deja Morse was shot at JD’s Bar & Grill near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street on the city’s northwest side. She died later from her injuries. Boomershine says the bar did not have a liquor or food license.

Eight days later, 24-year-old Belansky Fanord was shot and killed and five others were hurt in a shooting at a birthday party at northwest-side event center. Boomershine says the business was never inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and did not have a liquor license.

On Sunday, one person was killed and at least two others were hurt in a shooting during a party at a restaurant called Pollos Los Reyes. That’s on Madison Avenue near East Troy Avenue. The restaurant was also the site of the city’s first homicide of the year.

According to Boomershine, Pollos Los Reyes does not have a food permit or an entertainment license. Boomershine says that when the restaurant’s liquor license comes up for renewal in August, IMPD will be at the hearing.

The influence of social media is also causing issues that can lead to violence. Boomershine says at least two of the parties where violence broke out were promoted on social media.

“Sometimes you can have people run into each other who have been beefing with each other, and that ignites an explosion and you have a lot of violence,” Boomershine said.

Boomershine says IMPD tracks online chatter to try and get in front of possible issues — something that the Rev. Charles Harrison, with the Indy Ten Point Coalition, says is helpful.

“IMPD has done that. I want to give them credit, because in one of the neighborhoods, we have been contacted about an event going on this Saturday and community leaders have been informed about it and we are trying to get in front of that,” Harrison said.

“We want to hear from people. We want people to cooperate with us and provide us with information that leads to furthering investigations and closing a lot of these locations,” Boomershine said.