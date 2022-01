Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Toddler hospitalized after accidentally shooting self

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a toddler shot himself Monday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the parents were taking the child to the hospital when they flagged down officers near 21st and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets just before 11 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened inside of a residence.

The child was taken to a hospital and his condition is described as stable.

IMPD says the parents are cooperating with the investigation.