IMPD: Traffic stop in Broad Ripple nets 4 suspects, 3 guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A traffic stop early Saturday led to the arrest of four people on gun, drug and driving charges, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stopped a vehicle with the four people just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Ferguson Street. That in the Broad Ripple neighborhood on the city’s north side.

An IMPD news release says officer searched the vehicle during the traffic stop.

IMPD did not say what type of vehicle was involved, but shared photos of its interior. A symbol on the steering wheel and the photos showed what appeared to be a four-door Cadillac car.

The release says the officers gained probable cause to search the vehicle, but did provide details.

Three guns were found in the vehicle. The four people inside were arrested on preliminary charges.

The driver, Darrell Brown, 31, was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior.

Jermell Moore, 26, was arrested for serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, invasion of privacy, and false identity statement.

Michael Smith, 31, was arrested for possessing a handgun by a prohibited person and possessing marijuana.

Jon Johnson, 27, was arrested for possessing a handgun by a prohibited person and enhanced due to a prior felony within 15 years and possession of marijuana.