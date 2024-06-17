IMPD: Two deaths ruled homicides following months of investigation

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday ruled two deaths as homicides following months of investigation.

Media Drive

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, IMPD officers were dispatched to an area hospital on a report of a person battered. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside who sustained injuries consistent with trauma.

Further investigation revealed that the incident took place in the 4900 block of Media Drive. IMPD detectives responded and identified the alleged suspect as 53-year-old William Spann Jr. With assistance from IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics, Spann Jr. was taken into custody without further incident at the residence.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and determined the exact manner and cause of death, ruling this case a homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the decedent’s name once proper notification has been made to the victim’s family.

Spann Jr. was initially arrested for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. This case has now been turned over to homicide detectives, who are consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to update and make the final charging decision. Spann Jr. remains in custody.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Katie Gourley at 317-327-3475 or by email at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.

Dogie Road

On Friday, June 14, 2024, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Dogie Road on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside who sustained injuries consistent with trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. While on the scene, officers detained a person of interest, later identified as 59-year-old Timothy Lisby.

IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to investigate further. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. After conducting interviews and further investigation, Lisby was arrested.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting and will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The MCCO will release the decedent’s name once proper notification has been made to the victim’s family.

Lisby was initially arrested for aggravated battery. This case has now been turned over to homicide detectives, who are consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to update and make the final charging decision. Lisby remains in custody.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Anthony Johnson at 317-327-3475 or by email at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.