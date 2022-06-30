Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Two Thursday morning shootings could be related

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are trying to determine if two Thursday morning shootings in the same Indianapolis neighborhood were related.

Officers found a man shot to death in the 1000 block of Harlan Street just after 2 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. That’s off of Prospect Street near Keystone Avenue, not far from Fountain Square.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Ronald Sayles by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

A few minutes later, IMPD responded to a person shot at a gas station near the intersection of Prospect and Keystone. That’s about a half-mile east of where police found the first shooting victim.

Officers found one person who had been shot. IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing.

IMPD says “preliminary information” suggests the shootings are connected, but the department has not released any other details.

Police are also investigating after a person was fatally shot just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive. That’s just off of Waterfront Parkway West Drive near I-74 on Indy’s west side.