IMPD vehicle struck by bullet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was struck by a bullet Saturday morning.

According to the department, the incident happened in the area of West 38th Street and Industrial Boulevard.

A police vehicle was stuck by a stray bullet this morning near W 38th Street and Industrial Boulevard. Thankfully, no one was injured. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating. #alert #IMPD — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 27, 2021

IMPD says no one was injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway.