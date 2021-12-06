Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman arrested for impersonating officer, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was taken into custody after she impersonated an officer and then robbed a convenience store, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that on Dec. 1, officers were called to the Mini Mart convenience store in the 3400 block of East 10th Street.

Police said the woman, identified as 38-year-old Tyjwania Spradley, entered the store, identified herself as an officer, showed her badge and then demanded money from the clerk.

In addition to the money, Spradley also took items from the store, including the clerk’s handgun, and then left the store on foot.

On Dec. 2, officers received notice that Spradley was back at the convenience store. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Spradley as she drove away from the business, police said.

Just a few blocks away, in the 1300 block of North Dearborn Street, a traffic stop was conducted as officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of Spradley’s car.

Police said that during the stop, Spradley tossed out the badge she used to impersonate an officer.

In addition to her arrest for robbery and impersonating an officer, she faces a preliminary charge for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Spradley, officers learned, also had a warrant out for her arrest for theft for a prior conviction.