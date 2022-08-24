Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman arrested for involvement in east side shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting that left a person in serious condition.

Police say the shooting happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the 1500 block of North Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person with consistent gunshot wounds. When medical aid arrived, they took the person to a hospital. Police did not provide the identity of the person shot, but they said the person was in serious condition.

After further investigation, police arrested Portia Williams, 36, on Tuesday.

Investigators say anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Bryan Rigby at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.