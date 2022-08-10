Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds. Once medics arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital where she died. She was later identified as Chandre Rhodes, 51.

After further investigation, IMPD arrested Sheea Cheshier, 39, on a charge of murder. She was formally charged in court on Tuesday. She was being held without bond in the Marion County Jail. Her nect court hearing was set for December.

Police say anyone with information about the homicide should contact Detective Douglas Swails in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.