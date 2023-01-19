Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman died, person hurt after shooting, police chase on near north side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a person down in the road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.

Officers arrived but did not find anyone down in the road, but their attention was caught by a car “driving erratically” from the block. Police got into a short chase before the car stopped.

Genae Cook, an IMPD spokesperson, told News 8’s Adam Pinsker, “The vehicle then came to a stop here at 30th and College, two people jumped out of the vehicle and surrendered to officers immediately. One person had injuries consistent to a gunshot wound to the foot. That person was transferred to a local hospital where they are in stable condition. The second person did not have any injuries.

“The driver was located inside the driver area of the vehicle. It was a female. She had injuries consistent to a gunshot wound. She was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died,” Cook said.

IMPD at 3:25 p.m. Thursday sent a tweet asking people to avoid East 30th Street and North College Avenue. That’s just a block north and west of a turn of Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, a popular commuter route.

(WISH Photos)

This story has been corrected to indicate one person died and one person was hurt in the shooting.