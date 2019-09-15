IMPD: Woman dies after stabbing on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died from a stabbing overnight on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive around 2 a.m. on reports of a woman stabbed.

Police found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed and she was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the area to collect evidence and search for witnesses of the crime.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.