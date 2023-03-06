IMPD: Woman dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died in a shooting early Monday morning on the city’s east side, police say.

Just after 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 6000 block of Oak Avenue. That’s a residential area near Arlington and English Avenues.

Officers arrived and found a woman dead in the middle of the road, IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia tells news 8.

A man who was with the woman was taken for questioning as a person of interest.

Investigators aren’t sure of the relationship between the two but believe they knew one another.

Police were still investigating and have not said what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.