IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it’s arrested Jamaria Clay, 21, after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office last week charged her with murder. The arrest warrant was served Monday.

Online court records say Clay is from Indianapolis.

IMPD was called to what was described as an accident with serious bodily injuries and a possible hit-and-run about 7:50 p.m. July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of Southeastern and South Grant avenues on the city’s east side. The fatal hit-and-run on South Chester Avenue was one of three during that weekend.

Investigators learned a “disturbance” happened before Adame was struck by a vehicle, and its driver, believed to be Clay, left the scene. Officers canvassing the area found the suspected vehicle and detained Clay, who was interviewed by investigators.

Clay’s initial hearing was set for Wednesday morning in Marion Superior Court 28.

A jail-booking photo of Clay was not immediately available from authorities.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at michael.mcwhorter@indy.gov.