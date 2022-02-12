Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman found dead with ‘trauma’ in home ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found dead Friday morning in a west-side house has been ruled a homicide, police determined Saturday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to check on the welfare of a person just before 11 a.m. Friday at the home in the 1800 block of Warman Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 16th Street.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Saturday that the woman’s family needs to be notified before her identity can be released.

IMPD said in a news release that the woman had “injuries consistent with trauma” but gave no details.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at ryan.clark@indy.gov.